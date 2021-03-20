Advertisement

North Texas comes up big with 78-69 upset over Purdue

North Texas's Javion Hamlet celebrates after North Texas defeated Purdue, 78-69, in overtime of...
North Texas's Javion Hamlet celebrates after North Texas defeated Purdue, 78-69, in overtime of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By EDDIE PELLS
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - To be, or not to be? For an underdog named Javion Hamlet and his group of scrapping North Texas teammates, that was an easy question.

Hamlet scored 24 points and Thomas Bell had 16 along with some game-changing defense in overtime, to lift the 13th-seeded Mean Green to a 78-69 win over No. 4 Purdue on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

It marked the second teen-powered upset of the Big Ten on the opening day of the NCAA Tournament - this one coming hours after No. 15 Oral Roberts knocked out Ohio State.

3/19/2021 8:59:01 PM (GMT -6:00)

