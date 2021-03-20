Meet KKTV 11 News Anchor Lindsey Boetsch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

Lindsey Boetsch is beyond excited to be working in gorgeous Colorado Springs as an evening anchor at KKTV 11 News. She and her husband fell in love with Colorado when they came out here for a wedding in 2018.

They knew that this was where they wanted to live and raise their family! So, in June of 2019, they packed up their house in Jacksonville, Florida and made the cross-country trip to Colorado while she was six months pregnant. Quite a change! She is no stranger to the snow, though. She grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and lived in Illinois before moving to Florida.

Lindsey spent the last year working for Scripps TV’s National News Team as a freelance reporter and fill-in anchor on their national shows. She also was the host of “Good to Know”, a national show promoting good news across the country.

She was in Jacksonville for six years working for First Coast News. Lindsey spent most of her time there working on the morning show, Good Morning Jacksonville, as a live reporter and one of the anchors. She covered several hurricanes, including Irma and Matthew, and traveled to the panhandle to cover Hurricane Michael. Lindsey also helped launch a digital program called #FirstCoastNow, a short newscast delivered through social media.

Lindsey got her start in television at KHQA-TV in Quincy, Illinois as a morning anchor, reporter, producer, and weekend weather anchor.

Lindsey and her family love spending time outdoors which is one of the reasons they decided to move to Colorado. They have loved exploring everything this beautiful state has to offer. On the weekends, you can usually find Lindsey, her husband, son, and daughter trying out some new trails. They are always looking for new places to explore, so if you have any recommendations, please let her know!

