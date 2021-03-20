Man taken into custody for graffiti markings across downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody and facing felony charges for allegedly “tagging” several downtown Colorado Springs buildings with graffiti markings.

Colorado Springs Police say Brandon Yearout was found with silver paint in his hands and was carrying several cans of spray paint in a bag. After further investigation, police say Yearout was responsible for at least 49 graffiti markings across the downtown area.

The majority of the marking were on buildings, fire hydrants, light poles and trash dumpsters. Police say the damage started near Boulder Street and Tejon Street and ended near East Moreno Avenue and South Cascade Avenue.

Yearout reportedly admitted to causing the damage but did not have a reason why. According to police, due to the dollar amount done in damage, Yearout was booked into the CJC and was charged with a felony.

