I-25 closed in both directions due to fuel spill near Loveland

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both directions of I-25 near Loveland closed Saturday morning after a semi rolled over spilling fuel on the interstate. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

Colorado State Patrol tells CBS Denver about 11,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the interstate.

The incident reportedly happened on the frontage road between mile marker 255 and 257 off I-25. Crews are currently on scene to remove the truck.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to calls for a “hazardous material incident” around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Several other emergency crews were called to help assist clear the accident. Due to the size of the spill, the EPA will oversee the cleanup. Air monitoring equipment will be used in residential areas close to the interstate.

Both CDOT and Colorado State Patrol do not expect I-25 to reopen in the area before 1 p.m.

It is unclear why the truck crashed or if any one was injured. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

