Advertisement

I-25 closed in both directions due to fuel spill near Loveland

Both directions of I-25 near Loveland closed Saturday morning after a semi rolled over spilling...
Both directions of I-25 near Loveland closed Saturday morning after a semi rolled over spilling fuel on the interstate.(Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:36 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both directions of I-25 near Loveland closed Saturday morning after a semi rolled over spilling fuel on the interstate. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

Colorado State Patrol tells CBS Denver about 11,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the interstate.

The incident reportedly happened on the frontage road between mile marker 255 and 257 off I-25. Crews are currently on scene to remove the truck.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to calls for a “hazardous material incident” around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Several other emergency crews were called to help assist clear the accident. Due to the size of the spill, the EPA will oversee the cleanup. Air monitoring equipment will be used in residential areas close to the interstate.

Both CDOT and Colorado State Patrol do not expect I-25 to reopen in the area before 1 p.m.

It is unclear why the truck crashed or if any one was injured. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooded streets from a water main break in Colorado Springs 3/19/21.
Major water main break causes flooding in Colorado Springs along Academy Boulevard Friday afternoon
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Combined Courts building, causing...
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Courthouse, causing significant damage
Coronavirus in Colorado.
Colorado officials say two COVID-19 variants on the rise
File image
Thousands more Colorado residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Friday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Deadly crash under investigation east of Colorado Springs along Highway 94

Latest News

Lt. Gen. (ret) Bradford Shwedo
USAFA Superintendent names Institute for Future Conflict Director
Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened...
Roads still closed Saturday as crews continue to work on water main break
Money
Colorado forecast: More to spend on uneven COVID-19 recovery
Police lights
Suspects involved in Friday night robbery still on the run