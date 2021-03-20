Hoyas history; Colorado uses 3s to dismiss Georgetown 96-73

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Chances are, you can fit Colorado’s entire NCAA Tournament history on the back of an old Patrick Ewing jersey. And now Ewing is part of that history, too.

The Buffaloes used an early 3-point barrage to parlay their highest seeding ever at March Madness into a first-round win over one of the biggest names in the game - a 96-73 thumping of Georgetown, the program Ewing once starred for and now coaches. Led by freshman Jabari Walker’s 5-for-5 shooting clinic from 3-point range, the fifth-seeded Buffs made 16 3-pointers and shot 64% from long range.

Colorado Springs native (and Vanguard alumnus) Dominique Clifford played the final two minutes of the game, draining a three-pointer to cap the rout. The Buffs advance to play No. 4 Florida State on March 22, in the second round of the East Region.

