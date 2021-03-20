Former Denver Bronco Phillip Lindsay inks a deal with the Texans

HOUSTON (KKTV) - The Colorado native who stood out as an undrafted rookie running back for the Denver Broncos is taking his talent to the Lone Star State.

Phillip Lindsay signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday night.

Lindsay spent three seaons with the Denver Broncos. Before that, he was a running back at the University of Colorado and even spent his high school career in the Centennial State.

The Broncos announced they were parting ways with Lindsay on Thursday.

The Colorado Kid made history in the orange & blue.#ThankYou30 x @I_CU_boy pic.twitter.com/HZn8lp6Qpk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 18, 2021

