Advertisement

ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -An emergency room doctor is back with her family after living in a recreational vehicle for a year to protect them from COVID-19.

Dr. Tiffany Osborn bought the RV when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works shifts at the hospital.

Dr. Tiffany Osborn was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has moved back in her own home...
Dr. Tiffany Osborn was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has moved back in her own home after living in a RV for a year.(KMOV via CNN Newsource)

“I had the same concerns every health care provider had, which was one, am I going to infect myself? But more importantly, am I going to infect my family?” Osborn said.

Osborn used to work three weeks straight so that way she could isolate, get tested, and spend a few days with her family before returning to work.

She was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has moved back in her own home.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooded streets from a water main break in Colorado Springs 3/19/21.
Major water main break causes flooding in Colorado Springs along Academy Boulevard Friday afternoon
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Combined Courts building, causing...
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Courthouse, causing significant damage
Coronavirus in Colorado.
Colorado officials say two COVID-19 variants on the rise
File image
Thousands more Colorado residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Friday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Deadly crash under investigation east of Colorado Springs along Highway 94

Latest News

Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
Both directions of I-25 near Loveland closed Saturday morning after a semi rolled over spilling...
I-25 closed in both directions due to fuel spill near Loveland
Lt. Gen. (ret) Bradford Shwedo
USAFA Superintendent names Institute for Future Conflict Director
Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened...
Roads still closed Saturday as crews continue to work on water main break