Advertisement

Crews respond to gas leak at site of water main break in Colorado Springs

Emergency crews respond to gas leak at the scene of a water main break at Maizeland/Academy
Emergency crews respond to gas leak at the scene of a water main break at Maizeland/Academy(CSFD)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Emergency crews in Colorado Springs say there is now a gas leak at the site of a water main break.

A spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities says the gas line was hit during repairs. A piece of asphalt fell off and hit it, which CSU says is not uncommon during this kind of work because of all the water.

Colorado Springs Police tweeted about the leak Saturday afternoon asking people to avoid the area. Crews are currently working to fix a water main break at N. Academy Blvd and Maizeland Rd.

CSPD says Colorado Springs Utilities is asking people to stay at least 100 feet back from the worksite. Several businesses in the area are without gas. There is no estimate for when it will be fixed.

The water main break was first reported Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Video from the fire department shows water flooding the streets.

Both directions of N. Academy Blvd at Maizeland are closed. CSPD says the road will probably remain closed through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Colorado moving to relax mask mandate, capacity limits
Pueblo police responded to calls for a shooting near Troy Avenue and East 14th Street Saturday...
Woman shot during reported house party Saturday morning
generic
Man taken into custody for graffiti markings across downtown Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened...
Colorado Spring Utilities gives tips for those affected by water main break
Pueblo Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital late Friday night.
Car crashes into building, two people taken to the hospital

Latest News

1 assaulted during carjacking on Springs’ west side
Police car near Platte and Academy on March 21, 2021. Two men were shot outside the Citadel...
2 shot near Citadel Mall; suspects on the run
A San Diego Zoo visitor was arrested after climbing inside the elephant enclosure with his...
Police: Man arrested after taking 2-year-old daughter into zoo elephant habitat
St. Mary's boys basketball season ends with a 72-56 loss to Lutheran in the CHSAA 3A state...
St. Mary’s boys basketball falls in 3A state title game
Colorado College hockey parted ways with head coach Mike Haviland Friday, per the school
Colorado College hockey parts ways with head coach Mike Haviland