Crews respond to gas leak at site of water main break in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Emergency crews in Colorado Springs say there is now a gas leak at the site of a water main break.

A spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities says the gas line was hit during repairs. A piece of asphalt fell off and hit it, which CSU says is not uncommon during this kind of work because of all the water.

Colorado Springs Police tweeted about the leak Saturday afternoon asking people to avoid the area. Crews are currently working to fix a water main break at N. Academy Blvd and Maizeland Rd.

A gas leak has developed within the water main break area on N. Academy Boulevard. Utilities asking all persons in the area to move back from the worksite area at least 100 feet.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 20, 2021

CSPD says Colorado Springs Utilities is asking people to stay at least 100 feet back from the worksite. Several businesses in the area are without gas. There is no estimate for when it will be fixed.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at Maizeland/Academy on a 4” gas leak. CSFD is assisting @CSUtilities with controlling the leak. This is the same area of the water main break from Friday pic.twitter.com/aAtnR6utRQ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 20, 2021

The water main break was first reported Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Video from the fire department shows water flooding the streets.

Both directions of N. Academy Blvd at Maizeland are closed. CSPD says the road will probably remain closed through the weekend.

