Colorado Springs Police respond to claims of a hostage situation, suspect reportedly escapes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs thought they were being called to a hostage situation early Friday morning.

At about 4 in the morning, officers responded to a call from bail bondsmen reporting a wanted person with multiple felony warrants was held up in a hotel room and holding a woman hostage. The hotel is in the area of N. Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard. When police got to the scene, they learned the woman involved wasn’t a hostage.

Officers were still working to take the suspect in custody, 40-year-old Brandon Gerdis. According to police, Gerdis could be heard breaking into the ceiling and attic area of the hotel. As officers worked to get a search warrant, Gerdis fled the area.

Police were able to eventually search the hotel room and a stolen firearm was recovered. The last time this article was updated, Gerdis was still on the run.

