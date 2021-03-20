Car crashes into building, two people taken to the hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in the hospital following a crash late Friday night. Pueblo Police were called the the area near East 4th Street and North Chester Avenue. When they arrived they reportedly found a car that was going Westbound over the 4th Street bridge and hit a car from behind. The second car then crashed into a building.

At 10:48 pm, officers were dispatched to 4th & Chester on report of a traffic crash. They arrived to find that a car was... Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Friday, March 19, 2021

The second car has two people inside and both were taken to the hospital. Their injuries and current conditions are unknown.

Pueblo Police believe excessive speed and alcohol were factors in this crash and the driver was taken into custody. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

