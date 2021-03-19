Advertisement

Major water main break causes flooding in Colorado Springs along Academy Boulevard Friday afternoon

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At about 3 p.m. on Friday a major Colorado Springs roadway was impacted by a water main break.

Both directions of N. Academy Boulevard at Maizeland were closed as of 3:30 p.m. for the flooded roadway. The closure is also impacting bus routes:

Colorado Springs Utilities believes the roadway could be closed for more than 24 hours as they work to repair it.

This is a developing story. The purpose of this article is to update the public on a major impact on traffic in the area. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the water main break.

