Major water main break causes flooding in Colorado Springs along Academy Boulevard Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At about 3 p.m. on Friday a major Colorado Springs roadway was impacted by a water main break.

Both directions of N. Academy Boulevard at Maizeland were closed as of 3:30 p.m. for the flooded roadway. The closure is also impacting bus routes:

⚠ Rider Alert: Water main break on N. Academy. Route 25 on detour. Expect delays. Missed stops:



Inbound:

Academy & Hartsock

Academy & Maizeland

Academy & Constitution

Academy & La Salle



Outbound:

Academy & Constitution

Academy & Maizeland

Academy & Hartstock

Academy & Village — Mountain Metro (@MountainMetro) March 19, 2021

Colorado Springs Utilities believes the roadway could be closed for more than 24 hours as they work to repair it.

This is a developing story. The purpose of this article is to update the public on a major impact on traffic in the area. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the water main break.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a major water main break at Maizeland and Academy. All lanes of traffic are being rerouted around the intersection. Unknown how long intersection will be shut down #traffichazard pic.twitter.com/SxtmNiDcGY — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 19, 2021

