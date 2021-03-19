Advertisement

Volunteer firefighter in El Paso County suspected of sexual assault

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:46 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A volunteer firefighter in El Paso County is suspected of sexual assault.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the felony charges against 36-year-old Russel Shafer on Thursday. Schafer volunteers with the Hanover Fire Department and has been placed on suspension.

On Thursday, a school resource officer received information about an alleged sexual assault involving Shafer and an 18-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office did not identify which school the report came from.

“Due to the nature of the offense, and concerns for the victim’s privacy, no additional details surrounding the investigation will be released,” Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.

If anyone has information about this investigation or if they are aware of additional potential victims, the sheriff’s office asks that you contact Detective Pete Vigil at 719-520-7190.

11 News spoke briefly with the Hanover Fire Chief. No other information could be shared on Shafer’s work as a volunteer other than he has been there for a number of years.

As of Friday night, Shafer was in the El Paso County Jail with a set bond of $75,000.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office originally reported the suspect’s name was Russell Schafer. This article has since been updated to reflect the correct spelling, Russel Shafer.

