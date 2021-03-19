Advertisement

UCHealth thanks staff members for hard work during COVID-19 pandemic

These photos were taken at the first meeting of the staff at the tent this time last year and the first day of services in March 2020 and the other was taken last month.(UCHealth)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth Memorial is thanking staff members who have provided COVID-19 testing at the drive-thru East of Memorial Park over the past year!

UCHealth lab manager Karen Flynn knows it is important to talk about all the team has accomplished during these trying times over the past couple months.

“I’m very proud of what this team has done over the past year. There were days when the stream of cars seemed never-ending, days working in extreme heat and days with torrential rain or snow. No matter the circumstance, this group gave patients in our community the very best care” said Flynn.

Here are some stats/ information on COVID-19 in our community:

  • UCHealth Memorial opened one of the first drive-through COVID-19 testing tents in the state a year ago, in March 2020.
  • From March 13, 2020, through the end of February 2021, 66,442 people have sought COVID-19 tests at the tent, located a block east of Memorial Park. The record high day was in October, when 574 people were tested in the tent.
  • Across Colorado, UCHealth has processed more than 550,000 COVID-19 PCR (nasal swab) tests as of March 1, 2021. Approximately 47,800 of those tests were confirmed to be positive for COVID-19.

