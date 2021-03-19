UCCS announces in-person learning for fall 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - University of Colorado, Colorado Springs has announced the plans for the Fall 2021 semester. UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy announced Friday the fall semester will include a majority of in-person classes and on-campus experiences.

“While UCCS faculty and staff have moved mountains to provide quality remote and hybrid learning, in-person learning works best for many students and for certain research subjects –?and we know many students, faculty and staff would prefer to be together on campus,” said Chancellor Venkat Reddy. “I am delighted that we will have the option to be together on campus once again.”

The campus will also continue to provide online and hybrid options to meet the needs of the community and students.

The number one priority of UCCS is the safety of students, faculty and staff and will continue to follow all public health guidelines.

