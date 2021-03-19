Advertisement

Two Pueblo County High Schools returning to in-person learning

D-70 in Pueblo County
D-70 in Pueblo County(District 70)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:40 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County and Pueblo West High Schools will return to full in-person learning on Monday, April 5.

The D-70 board of education voted 4-0 Tuesday night approving the return of students. Pueblo County and Pueblo West High Schools were the last two schools in the district operating in a hybrid model.

“I know that our school district is doing everything to keep our students and staff safe, and what I have seen - to the best of this District’s ability - is that you all have done everything to keep everyone protected,” said BOE Director Fredrick Quintana during the meeting. “I’m nervous about class size and mask wearing, but I know the people who’ve worked to create the plan to bring our high schoolers back are concerned about safety. It’s important that everyone knows that. Thank you for taking the steps to keep our people safe.”

Right now the schools are working on plans to add tables in their auditorium and outdoor courtyards to increase indoor and outdoor space for lunches.

Greg Keasling, the Director of Student Services said in a press release:

“Schools are identifying alternative places and locations within the buildings they can use to modify a handful of classes with large student class sizes. Those schools will use the week after Spring Break to finish their modifications before students return back to a 4-day week schedule.”

Families with questions should contact their respective school.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooded streets from a water main break in Colorado Springs 3/19/21.
Major water main break causes flooding in Colorado Springs along Academy Boulevard Friday afternoon
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Combined Courts building, causing...
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Courthouse, causing significant damage
Coronavirus in Colorado.
Colorado officials say two COVID-19 variants on the rise
File image
Thousands more Colorado residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Friday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Deadly crash under investigation east of Colorado Springs along Highway 94

Latest News

Both directions of I-25 near Loveland closed Saturday morning after a semi rolled over spilling...
I-25 closed in both directions due to fuel spill near Loveland
Lt. Gen. (ret) Bradford Shwedo
USAFA Superintendent names Institute for Future Conflict Director
Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened...
Roads still closed Saturday as crews continue to work on water main break
Money
Colorado forecast: More to spend on uneven COVID-19 recovery
Police lights
Suspects involved in Friday night robbery still on the run