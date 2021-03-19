Two Pueblo County High Schools returning to in-person learning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County and Pueblo West High Schools will return to full in-person learning on Monday, April 5.

The D-70 board of education voted 4-0 Tuesday night approving the return of students. Pueblo County and Pueblo West High Schools were the last two schools in the district operating in a hybrid model.

“I know that our school district is doing everything to keep our students and staff safe, and what I have seen - to the best of this District’s ability - is that you all have done everything to keep everyone protected,” said BOE Director Fredrick Quintana during the meeting. “I’m nervous about class size and mask wearing, but I know the people who’ve worked to create the plan to bring our high schoolers back are concerned about safety. It’s important that everyone knows that. Thank you for taking the steps to keep our people safe.”

Right now the schools are working on plans to add tables in their auditorium and outdoor courtyards to increase indoor and outdoor space for lunches.

Greg Keasling, the Director of Student Services said in a press release:

“Schools are identifying alternative places and locations within the buildings they can use to modify a handful of classes with large student class sizes. Those schools will use the week after Spring Break to finish their modifications before students return back to a 4-day week schedule.”

Families with questions should contact their respective school.

