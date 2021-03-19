Thousands more Colorado residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado moved into a new phase on Friday, making thousands more people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some of those people include:

People age 50 and older.

Frontline workers in several fields: Some of these fields include higher education, food/restaurant services, US postal service, human service workers and faith leaders. Click here to read the other professions eligible for the vaccine.

Continuity of local government:

Continuation of operations for state government:

People age 16 to 49 with one of the following higher risk conditions

Adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

For more information on how to schedule your vaccine, you can call 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926) or click here.

