Thousands more Colorado residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Friday

This comes as Colorado moves into Phase 1B.4
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:54 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado moved into a new phase on Friday, making thousands more people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some of those people include:

  • People age 50 and older.
  • Frontline workers in several fields:
    • Some of these fields include higher education, food/restaurant services, US postal service, human service workers and faith leaders.
    • Click here to read the other professions eligible for the vaccine.
  • Continuity of local government:
  • Continuation of operations for state government:
  • People age 16 to 49 with one of the following higher risk conditions
  • Adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

For more information on how to schedule your vaccine, you can call 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926) or click here.

