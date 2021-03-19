Thousands more Colorado residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Friday
This comes as Colorado moves into Phase 1B.4
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:54 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado moved into a new phase on Friday, making thousands more people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some of those people include:
- People age 50 and older.
- Frontline workers in several fields:
- Some of these fields include higher education, food/restaurant services, US postal service, human service workers and faith leaders.
- Click here to read the other professions eligible for the vaccine.
- Continuity of local government:
- Continuation of operations for state government:
- People age 16 to 49 with one of the following higher risk conditions
- Adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.
For more information on how to schedule your vaccine, you can call 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926) or click here.
