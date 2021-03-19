Advertisement

Texas Southern beats Mount St. Mary’s 60-52 in NCAA opener

Texas Southern forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) is stopped by the Mount St. Mary's defense...
Texas Southern forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) is stopped by the Mount St. Mary's defense during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By AP Sports Writer
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:16 PM MDT
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - John Walker III scored a season-high 19 points and Jordan Gilliam had 12 to help Texas Southern erase a 10-point halftime deficit and beat Mount St. Mary’s 60-52 in the first NCAA Tournament game in nearly two years.

It’s the second straight First Four victory for the Tigers, who also won in 2018. They will face top-seeded Michigan on Saturday. Damian Chong Qui scored 14 points and Mezie Offurum had 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Mountaineers, who fell to 1-9 in tourney play.

3/18/2021 9:23:38 PM (GMT -6:00)

