Texas Southern beats Mount St. Mary’s 60-52 in NCAA opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - John Walker III scored a season-high 19 points and Jordan Gilliam had 12 to help Texas Southern erase a 10-point halftime deficit and beat Mount St. Mary’s 60-52 in the first NCAA Tournament game in nearly two years.

It’s the second straight First Four victory for the Tigers, who also won in 2018. They will face top-seeded Michigan on Saturday. Damian Chong Qui scored 14 points and Mezie Offurum had 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Mountaineers, who fell to 1-9 in tourney play.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/18/2021 9:23:38 PM (GMT -6:00)