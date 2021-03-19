Advertisement

Summit of Pikes Peak to be closed for about two months

Pikes Peak Visitors Center construction (2/25/21)
Pikes Peak Visitors Center construction (2/25/21)(kktv)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The summit of Pikes Peak is scheduled to be closed for about two months.

No pedestrian or vehicular traffic will be allowed at the summit of America’s Mountain from March 22 through May 23.

“The closure is for the safety of all visitors and workers as the Pikes Peak Summit Complex enters the final phase of construction,” Vanessa Zink the Senior Communications Specialist for the City of Colorado Springs wrote in a release. “During this time, heavy equipment will be moving boulders throughout the site in preparation for final grading and paving.  Also, it’s expected that the existing, 1960s-era Summit House will be ready for demolition sometime in the next two weeks.”

Pikes Peak Highway visitors will still be allowed to park at Devils Playground, but hikers will not be able to access the summit and must be prepared to hike down either the Crags Trail or Barr trail

The new Summit Visitor Center is expected to open in early summer 2021.

As always, plan ahead and call 719-385-7784 for current highway conditions. Hours of operation and other information about the highway can be found at PikesPeakColorado.com.

