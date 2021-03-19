Advertisement

Stingray Cove at Denver Zoo set to reopen Saturday

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:04 AM MDT
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Stingray Cove at the Denver is Zoo is set to reopen this Saturday, March 20. The stingrays and sharks just got back from their winter vacation and are getting reacquainted with their home.

If the weather allows, the seasonal experience will reopen and allow Denver Zoo guests to touch and feed cownose and southern stingrays and get up close and personal with gentle bamboo and bonnethead sharks.

Click here for more information on the hours of the Zoo and for ticket information.

