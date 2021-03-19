Stingray Cove at Denver Zoo set to reopen Saturday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Stingray Cove at the Denver is Zoo is set to reopen this Saturday, March 20. The stingrays and sharks just got back from their winter vacation and are getting reacquainted with their home.

If the weather allows, the seasonal experience will reopen and allow Denver Zoo guests to touch and feed cownose and southern stingrays and get up close and personal with gentle bamboo and bonnethead sharks.

