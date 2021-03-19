Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Courthouse, causing significant damage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a hit-and-run crash near I-25 and Bijou Street near Downtown Colorado Springs just after 5 a.m. Friday. A little while later, officers reported seeing the same car in front of the Police Operations Center, driving through the front lawn. The car reportedly left the area, but was found a little later ramming into the front doors of the El Paso County Courthouse and caused significant damage.

When officers tried to contact the driver, he reportedly drove into one of their cars.

The driver reportedly fled from his car and was pursued by officers through the downtown area. The driver was identified as 53-year-old Tony Twiss. Police were able to stop Twiss and he was taken into custody in the 500 block of S. Nevada Ave, less than 30 minutes after the initial hit-and-run call was received.

Colorado Avenue between Nevada and Weber closed in both directions around 7 a.m. on Friday while he was being taken into custody. The road reopened around 8:30 a.m.

Update, Colorado Ave between Nevada and Weber has been reopen. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 19, 2021

No one was injured. Twiss is facing felony charges and is being booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

