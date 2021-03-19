Semi crash on Highway 50 leaks fuel into the Arkansas River

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is on scene of a crash involving a semi West of Canon City. Troopers reportedly got the call around 2 a.m. for a semi truck that hit a guardrail, puncturing the truck and is leaking fuel into the Arkansas River.

The crash happened on Highway 50, near mile marker 256 Friday morning and closed the highway for several hours. It reopened a little before 7 a.m. Friday.

Around 9 a.m. CDOT began doing emergency roadwork in the area and says drivers should expect delays and use caution in the area.

US 50 EB/WB: Emergency roadwork between CO 69 and County Road 157. Alternating traffic for emergency roadwork at MM 257. Expect delays and use caution. https://t.co/dDv3bapKl0 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 19, 2021

Hazmat teams were reportedly on scene to help cleanup the spill.

CSP says there were two people in the semi at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

