Semi crash on Highway 50 leaks fuel into the Arkansas River

By KKTV
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:22 AM MDT
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is on scene of a crash involving a semi West of Canon City. Troopers reportedly got the call around 2 a.m. for a semi truck that hit a guardrail, puncturing the truck and is leaking fuel into the Arkansas River.

The crash happened on Highway 50, near mile marker 256 Friday morning and closed the highway for several hours. It reopened a little before 7 a.m. Friday.

Around 9 a.m. CDOT began doing emergency roadwork in the area and says drivers should expect delays and use caution in the area.

Hazmat teams were reportedly on scene to help cleanup the spill.

CSP says there were two people in the semi at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

