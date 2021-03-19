Part of NB I-25 closed Friday evening south of Colorado Springs due to fire department activity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of I-25 northbound was closed Friday evening south of Colorado Springs.

At about 5:05 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted the following:

I-25 NB: Fire department activity between Exit 132 - CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. Northbound lanes are blocked, use caution, slower speeds, expect delays https://t.co/wsaFMFXB85 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 19, 2021

For the latest traffic information from CDOT on this closure, click here.

The purpose of this article is to update the public on a major impact on traffic in the area. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire department activity.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.