Advertisement

IRS chief: Child tax payments likely delayed

The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a...
The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:04 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taxpayers hoping to cash in on the newly increased child credit may have to wait a while.

Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig said his agency may not be able to start paying those credits in July, the deadline the massive $1.9 trillion relief law calls for.

Rettig said the IRS is swamped with both the regular tax season and the $1,400 payments provided by the law, which the IRS is also handling.

The new child credit increases the amount of money taxpayers can get for kids from $2,000 to $3,000 and $3,600 for kids younger than 6.

The relief law calls for those credits to be paid out in payments starting in July.

Rettig said he can’t even begin working on a portal for people to claim those credits until the newly extended tax filing deadline of May 17 passes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooded streets from a water main break in Colorado Springs 3/19/21.
Major water main break causes flooding in Colorado Springs along Academy Boulevard Friday afternoon
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Combined Courts building, causing...
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Courthouse, causing significant damage
Coronavirus in Colorado.
Colorado officials say two COVID-19 variants on the rise
File image
Thousands more Colorado residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Friday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Deadly crash under investigation east of Colorado Springs along Highway 94

Latest News

Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
Both directions of I-25 near Loveland closed Saturday morning after a semi rolled over spilling...
I-25 closed in both directions due to fuel spill near Loveland
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Lt. Gen. (ret) Bradford Shwedo
USAFA Superintendent names Institute for Future Conflict Director
Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened...
Roads still closed Saturday as crews continue to work on water main break