Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City, killing 13

Heavily armed security officers drive into the area where more than a dozen law enforcement...
Heavily armed security officers drive into the area where more than a dozen law enforcement officers were killed after their convoy was ambushed by suspected drug traffickers, prompting a massive manhunt by the police, Marines and the National Guard in Coatepec Harinas, Mexico state, Thursday, March 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:03 PM MDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight state police officers and five prosecution investigators are dead in central Mexico after gunmen ambushed their convoy.

The killing of the 13 law enforcement officers Thursday sparked a huge search for the killers in a rural, gang-plagued area southwest of Mexico City.

The dead law enforcement officers worked for the State of Mexico, which surrounds the capital on three sides.

While Mexico State contains suburbs of the capital, it also includes lawless mountain and scrub lands like the one where the attack occurred.

The head of the state Public Safety Department said soldiers, marines and National Guard troops were combing the area by land and air.

