Governor Polis signs revitalizing Main Streets bill on Friday

Gov. Polis signs bill to add $30 million to CDOT safer streets programs
Gov. Polis signs bill to add $30 million to CDOT safer streets programs(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis signed a bill on Friday that will reportedly add $30 million to CDOT safer streets programs. The bill will provide funding to help communities improve roads and community locations as a way of promoting public safety, health and economic activity. Click here to read more on the Revitalizing Main Streets bill.

Governor Polis and other local leaders held a press conference in Golden, Colorado before the Governor signed the bill. You can watch the full press conference here:

WATCH NOW: Governor Polis will sign revitalizing Main Streets bill which is providing an additional $30 million in state stimulus funding to help communities and other public entities modify roads and community locations.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Friday, March 19, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

