Governor Polis signs revitalizing Main Streets bill on Friday
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis signed a bill on Friday that will reportedly add $30 million to CDOT safer streets programs. The bill will provide funding to help communities improve roads and community locations as a way of promoting public safety, health and economic activity. Click here to read more on the Revitalizing Main Streets bill.
Governor Polis and other local leaders held a press conference in Golden, Colorado before the Governor signed the bill. You can watch the full press conference here:
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.