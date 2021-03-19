Governor Polis signs revitalizing Main Streets bill on Friday

GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis signed a bill on Friday that will reportedly add $30 million to CDOT safer streets programs. The bill will provide funding to help communities improve roads and community locations as a way of promoting public safety, health and economic activity. Click here to read more on the Revitalizing Main Streets bill.

Governor Polis and other local leaders held a press conference in Golden, Colorado before the Governor signed the bill. You can watch the full press conference here:

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

