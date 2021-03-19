Advertisement

GAO to investigate the decision to move Space Command from Colorado Springs to Alabama

The permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command will be located in Huntsville, Alabama,...
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) will be investigating the decision in moving Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama, according to U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn.

Rep. Lamborn shared the update on Friday stating the GAO will look into the methodology and scoring of the Department of the Air Force’s decision-making process for the location of the permanent headquarters for U.S. Space Command. Rep. Lamborn requested the agency look into the matter via a letter sent back in February.

The GAO is an independent, nonpartisan legislative branch agency that provides auditing, evaluation, and investigative services for the United States Congress.

The Department of Defense Inspector General has also announced an investigation into the basing decision for the location of the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

The U.S. Air Force announced in January that Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama is the preferred location for the new headquarters over Peterson Air Force Base, which has housed the command since its original inception from 1985-2002. Peterson again became the headquarters following Space Command’s reestablishment in 2019.

The Air Force acknowledged the move was not a 100 percent done deal, with a final decision coming in 2023.

Congressman Lamborn issued the following statement:

“I am very pleased that the Government Accountability Office is conducting an investigation of the methodology behind the headquarters selection process for U.S. Space Command. I believe the process the Department of the Air Force used was fundamentally flawed. It is crucial we thoroughly review their entire process to ensure that the decision was both sound and rooted in our national security interests. This kind of review is precisely what GAO excels at, and I am confident they will investigate in a transparent, nonpartisan, and unbiased manner. I will continue working to ensure that USSPACECOM is headquartered at a location which strengthens and does not disrupt our national security space enterprise.”

