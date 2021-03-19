Florida detective restores cross and memorial dedicated to Gannon Stauch

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (KKTV) - It isn’t just people in Colorado working to honor the memory of a Colorado boy whose life was taken too soon.

Detective Yoder with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida personally restored and fixed a cross placed at a memorial dedicated to Gannon Stauch. The sheriff’s office explained it had “deteriorated” over time due to the environment. The sheriff’s office shared a post to Facebook on Thursday that can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

Gannon Stauch was only 11 when he was reported missing in January of 2020. Tragically, his remains were found across the country in Santa Rosa County, Florida.

While a murder case against his own stepmother continues, people in both Colorado and Florida continue to honor the memory of Gannon.

The next court appearance for Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing Gannon, is April 30.

ACT OF SERVICE We wanted to take a moment to share an incredible act of service. Our very own Detective Yoder,... Posted by Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL on Thursday, March 18, 2021

