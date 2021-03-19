Advertisement

Florida detective restores cross and memorial dedicated to Gannon Stauch

A detective in Florida restored a memorial dedicated to the memory of Gannon Stauch.
A detective in Florida restored a memorial dedicated to the memory of Gannon Stauch.
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM MDT
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (KKTV) - It isn’t just people in Colorado working to honor the memory of a Colorado boy whose life was taken too soon.

Detective Yoder with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida personally restored and fixed a cross placed at a memorial dedicated to Gannon Stauch. The sheriff’s office explained it had “deteriorated” over time due to the environment. The sheriff’s office shared a post to Facebook on Thursday that can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

Gannon Stauch was only 11 when he was reported missing in January of 2020. Tragically, his remains were found across the country in Santa Rosa County, Florida.

While a murder case against his own stepmother continues, people in both Colorado and Florida continue to honor the memory of Gannon.

The next court appearance for Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing Gannon, is April 30.

