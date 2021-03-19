DIA prepares for influx of spring break travelers

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver International Airport is expecting to have a busy week as students and families plan to fly to Colorado for Spring Break. That’s according to our news partners at The Gazette.

DIA is reportedly expecting around 50,000 people to go through security on March 19, 21, 26 and 28. This is lower than the projected numbers have been in the past but is the highest expected number of travelers since last March.

Emily Williamson, a spokesperson for the DIA, told The Gazette “last March we averaged 40,000 (travelers) through the checkpoint each day”. DIA says the number of passengers is slowly returning to normal and will continue their safety and cleaning protocols.

Travelers will need to wear a face mask at all times while inside the airport and hand sanitation stations are all over the airport.

“We want people who are ready to travel to know we’re prepared for them, and have their safety in mind, and if you’re not quite ready to travel again, that’s okay too! We’ll be here when you’re ready!” says Williamson.

To read the full article from The Gazette, click here.

