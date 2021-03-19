Advertisement

Deadly crash under investigation east of Colorado Springs along Highway 94

On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:54 PM MDT
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were investigating a deadly crash east of Colorado Springs Thursday night.

Colorado State Patrol was called to an area between Ellicott and Yoder along Highway 94 at about 7:30 p.m. Someone witnessed a car rollover.

According to Colorado State Patrol, one person was thrown from the vehicle and passed away at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital.

The last time this article was updated, the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

