Colorado’s top line scores 4 in 5-1 win over Minnesota

Colorado Avalanche logo
Colorado Avalanche logo(KKTV)
By Dennis Georgatos
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:02 PM MDT
DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen combined for four goals, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota 5-1 Thursday night, snapping the Wild’s five-game winning streak.

Rantanen scored twice for the Avalanche, getting his second at 6:30 of the third period on a backhand shot. Joonas Donskoi also scored for Colorado, finishing a breakaway with his eighth goal of the season at 1:57 of the third.

Victor Rask scored for Minnesota, which found itself on the defensive throughout the game. Colorado outshot the Wild 55-20.

The Avalanche were on the attack offensively from the outset, outshooting the Wild 25-6 in the first period and scoring twice. They were also buoyed on the defensive end by the return of Cale Makar and Bowen Byram. Both defensemen were returning from upper body injuries after missing 10 and nine games, respectively.

MacKinnon got the Avalanche on the board at 11:10 of the first, lifting a knuckling shot from between the circles that dropped into the net past goalie Cam Talbot. With less than a minute to spare in the period, Rantanen put Colorado up 2-0, knocking the puck into the net from up close off a cross-ice pass from Samuel Girard.

Minnesota pulled to within one when Rask scored on a power play at 8:41 of the second. But that was offset at 15:07 of the period when Landeskog put in his own rebound, slapping the puck into the net as he fell forward onto the ice in a power-play score.

Minnesota and Colorado meet again on Saturday at Denver’s Ball Arena. The teams have met five times this season, with Colorado holding a 3-2 edge.

NOTES: The Colorado Department of Health and Environment has cleared the way for a limited number of fans to attend Avalanche home games at Ball Arena. Under the guidelines, a total of 4,050 fans will be allowed to attend beginning on April 2, when the Avs host the St. Louis Blues. It will be the Avs first game in front of home fans since March 11, 2020, when they played the New York Rangers. ... Wild defenseman Carson Soucy was scratched to serve his one-game suspension for a charging infraction on Arizona forward Conor Garland. ... Colorado C J.T. Compher missed a seventh game since sustaining an upper body injury March 5 against Anaheim. But he is making good progress and could return in the coming days. ... It was just the ninth time in 28 games that the Wild had been held under three goals,

https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/18/2021 9:53:57 PM (GMT -6:00)

