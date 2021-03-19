Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol using drone mapping to investigate crashes

Colorado State Patrol Saving Time and Lives With Drone Mapping for Crash Investigation
Colorado State Patrol Saving Time and Lives With Drone Mapping for Crash Investigation(Colorado State Patrol)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Crash scenes are hectic, dangerous for first responders and motorists, and can lead to extended delays as traffic comes to a standstill or is rerouted. However, crash scenes are also crime scenes that require securing and collecting evidence for legal and insurance purposes.

Last year, the Colorado State Patrol investigated 3,511 fatal and injury crashes. This year, dozens of troopers across the State are becoming certified operators of small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), commonly known as drones, and turning hours into minutes for crash scene reconstruction at most of our large-scale incidents.

“Over the years, we’ve moved from pencils and tape measures to robotic total stations, and that brought our time down from 8 hours to 2-3 hours while reconstructing a scene,” stated Captain Aulston, Colorado State Patrol. “By using this technology, we can complete our investigations even quicker and with greater accuracy. Oftentimes, we can complete the mapping step of the investigation in 10 minutes or less.”

Anything that speeds up the collection of evidence save lives. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, the likelihood of a secondary crash increases by 2.8% for each minute the primary incident continues to be a hazard, increasing the risk to driver and responder lives, and making it even more difficult for responders to get to and from the scene.

By significantly speeding up data collection for crash scene reconstruction, drones are helping investigators clear roads much quicker after an accident, and thereby helping to reduce the potential for secondary crashes. In addition, the use of unmanned aerial vehicle technology allows troopers to complete an investigation without subjecting themselves to standing within the roadway or, at the very least, greatly reduce the time they are standing within the roadway placing themselves at risk for a struck-by incident.

Not only is the technology faster than traditional ground-based measurements, but drone mapping provides more comprehensive documentation. Compared to traditional recording tools, aerial photos reveal much more about crash scenes, including topography. Hundreds of high-resolution images recorded by drones help reconstruct accident scenes. After the visual data collected at the scene is uploaded into mapping software, it is processed into 3D models of the scene via photogrammetry.

“While Coloradans will rarely see them in action, we are aiming for motorists to experience less disruption on our roadways,” stated Captain Aulston. “It’s great to use this new tool that speeds up the process while also helping everyone get where they need to be, safe and sound.”

The Colorado State Patrol sUAS Program is designed for limited use including crash scene reconstruction and traffic incident management.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooded streets from a water main break in Colorado Springs 3/19/21.
Major water main break causes flooding in Colorado Springs along Academy Boulevard Friday afternoon
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Combined Courts building, causing...
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Courthouse, causing significant damage
Coronavirus in Colorado.
Colorado officials say two COVID-19 variants on the rise
File image
Thousands more Colorado residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Friday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Deadly crash under investigation east of Colorado Springs along Highway 94

Latest News

Both directions of I-25 near Loveland closed Saturday morning after a semi rolled over spilling...
I-25 closed in both directions due to fuel spill near Loveland
Lt. Gen. (ret) Bradford Shwedo
USAFA Superintendent names Institute for Future Conflict Director
Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened...
Roads still closed Saturday as crews continue to work on water main break
Money
Colorado forecast: More to spend on uneven COVID-19 recovery
Police lights
Suspects involved in Friday night robbery still on the run