Colorado director up for award at this years Oscars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado director is up for a big nomination when the Oscars air on April 25th. Lee Isaac Chung is up for best director for his film Minari, which already took home the golden globe for directing.

Chung’s family lives here in Colorado Springs, and his sister will be holding dozens of private screening for frontline workers across the state starting April 1st.

The film is up for five other nominations.

