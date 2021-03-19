Actor Terry Crews thanks Fort Carson soldiers for COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Soldiers from Fort Carson Army Post in Colorado Springs were deployed to Los Angeles to help with some of FEMA’s mass vaccination clinics.

According to our news partners at CBS Denver, One of the soldiers gave actor Terry Crews his COVID-19 vaccine.

Crews thanked the soldiers on his Facebook page:

VACCINATED. So glad to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and thankful for the health care workers, doctors and... Posted by Terry Crews on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

