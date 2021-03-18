Advertisement

La. teen planned to ‘kidnap and murder gay men’ he met through dating app, indictment says

Chance Seneca, 19, is accused of attacking a teen in Lafayette as part of an alleged plan to...
Chance Seneca, 19, is accused of attacking a teen in Lafayette as part of an alleged plan to "kidnap and murder gay men."(Lafayette Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:16 PM MDT
(WAFB) - A federal indictment details a dark scheme allegedly planned by a Louisiana teen to “kidnap and murder gay men whom he met online.”

Chance Seneca, 19, from Lafayette, Louisiana, is accused of kidnapping two gay men he met through a dating app called Grindr in June of 2020. Seneca attempted to kidnap one other person but failed during that same time period, according to the Department of Justice.

Seneca allegedly sent an 18-year-old to the hospital in critical condition after stabbing him in the neck during one of those alleged attacks.

That teen told other Louisiana media outlets he, “suffered from strangulation that popped nearly every blood vessel in his face, six stab wounds to the neck, blunt force trauma to his head and cuts so deep to his wrists that his hands were nearly sawed off.”

The indictment says Seneca planned to dismember that victim and use his body parts for other purposes. To conceal his actions, Seneca allegedly tried to delete his messages to the other teen.

On Thursday, March 18, federal prosecutors announced Seneca faces charges of a hate crime, kidnapping, fire arm and obstruction charges.

The maximum punishment Seneca can face for the hate crime, kidnapping, and firearm charges includes life imprisonment.

