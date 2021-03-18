Judge rules Colorado cities unable to enact gun restrictions

DENVER (AP) - A judge has blocked the city of Boulder from enforcing its 2-year-old ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines in the city.

The ruling potentially gives the state Supreme Court a chance to review whether cities can create their own gun ownership restrictions. The Denver Post reported that Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman ruled last week on Friday that the city cannot enforce its ban because under state law, local governments cannot prohibit the possession or sale of firearms.

Boulder spokesperson Shannon Aulabaugh says city attorneys have said there are plans to meet with outside counsel this week and decide whether to appeal.

