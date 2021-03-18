Advertisement

How the pandemic is affecting the gender pay gap

The pandemic is affecting women more than men when it comes to the workfoce.(CBS)
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:56 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The pandemic has caused a lot of issues and forced many families to make tough decisions, and research shows women are being affected more by that then men.

As we previously reported, women are leaving the workforce at staggering rates, and now we are diving more into the issue.

Not only are more women being forced to leave the workforce, experts say the pay equality is also taking a hit.

“White women, Black women, and Latina women with advanced degrees have a median weekly earning less than white men with only a bachelor’s degree,” Charmaine Davis, the Southeast Regional Administrator at Women’s Bureau for the U.S. Department of Labor said. “Working women who are working full-time, year-round on average earn approximately 47,000 dollars, while men working full-time, year-round earn 57,000 dollars.”

A 10,000-dollar difference between genders and a spotlight on an ever-persisting issue that has only grown since the start of the pandemic.

“The pandemic highlighted the reality that our economy is both dependent on the labor of women yet simultaneously undervalues that labor. When COVID-19 hit, it illuminated that some of our lowest paid workers in our society were actually some of our most essential. Many of these essential workers are women,” Davis added.

A record number of women---at least 2.1 million-- were forced to leave their jobs to take care of things at home amid the pandemic.

“One of the trends that was starting to emerge this summer, that was really disturbing was the fact that we had a much greater number of women leaving the workforce. And most especially women with young children,” Nicole Riehl, the President and CEO of Executives Partnering To Invest In Children (EPIC) said.

Just in Colorado, tens of thousands of women were no exception. The consequences could affect everyone.

We’re huge economic contributors to our state’s economy. So when women are sidelined, this is an economic issue and crisis that Colorado will face as a state,” Kristin Strohm, the President and CEO of Common Sense Institute said.

The pay gap affects most men too, because less money for women means less money for your household.

Experts say we can help make changes with new policies, more options to work from home, and greater access to higher paying jobs and childcare.

