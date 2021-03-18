Advertisement

Colorado Springs holds Beards & Bonnets Contest in honor of the city’s 150th anniversary

Dressed in the style of Colorado Springs’ founder William Jackson Palmer, Mayor John Suthers kicked off a press event on 3/18/21 that detailed city-wide contests and other activations for the celebration of the city’s Sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary.(City of Colorado Springs)
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (City of Colorado Springs release) - Dressed in the style of Colorado Springs’ founder William Jackson Palmer, Mayor John Suthers kicked off a press event today that detailed city-wide contests and other activations for the celebration of the city’s Sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary.

The “Beards and Bonnets” contest challenges residents city-wide to begin work on their Sesquicentennial beard or bonnet in preparation for judging at the Beards, Bonnets and Brewfest, set for June 12, 2021, at the historic Rock Ledge Ranch. Awards will be given in several categories. For the beard contest, prizes will be given to the longest, bushiest, best fake, best real and best ‘scaped. For the bonnet contest, prizes will be given to the best large, best small, most colorful, most historic and best “Kentucky Derby.” There will also be a prize to the crowd favorite in each contest. A Tug of War contest was also announced with sign-up opportunities forthcoming. This activity was demonstrated by the Colorado College and University of Colorado Colorado Springs mascots at today’s event.

Dirk Draper, CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC also announced the planning of the “Sesqui-Soiree,” a Sesquicentennial-themed event to be held at the Boot Barn Hall on July 17, 2021.

The above announcements complement the already full slate of Sesquicentennial events and activities which also include:

·The Sesquicentennial Celebration on Tejon and Vermijo Streets on July 31, 2021

·The Sesquicentennial Tree Challenge which has a goal of planting 18,071 trees in the city limits (April is “Tree Month” in Colorado Springs)

·The Then and Now photo exhibit at Library 21C opening on July 8, 2021

·The COS@150 Exhibit currently open at the Pioneers Museum

·The City has also recommended a Sesquicentennial Reading List for residents to learn about our city’s history

·An Education Resource Guide has been prepared by the Pioneers Museum to help students learn about the City’s history. The guide includes activations for school districts, schools, individual classrooms and even families.

For more, visit Coloradosprings.gov/150.

