Advertisement

Burns confirmed as CIA director as US faces diverse threats

William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency director, testifies during his Senate...
William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency director, testifies during his Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Tom Williams | Tom Williams/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Senate on Thursday confirmed without opposition veteran diplomat William Burns as director of the CIA, giving him control of the nation’s premier spy agency as the U.S. government confronts a diverse array of international threats from China, Russia, Iran and elsewhere.

The approval, by voice vote, came soon after Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas lifted a hold he had placed on the nomination.

Burns, a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan who served at the State Department for more than 30 years under both Democratic and Republican presidents, vowed at his confirmation hearing last month that he would deliver “unvarnished” intelligence to the White House.

Burns was warmly received by Republicans at that hearing, but his confirmation was held up by Cruz, who demanded sharp condemnation from the Biden administration of a new gas pipeline from Russia that is strongly opposed in the U.S. and Eastern Europe.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement calling the pipeline, Nord Stream 2, “a bad deal for Germany, for Ukraine, and for our Central and Eastern European allies and partners.” Cruz subsequently lifted his hold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooded streets from a water main break in Colorado Springs 3/19/21.
Major water main break causes flooding in Colorado Springs along Academy Boulevard Friday afternoon
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Combined Courts building, causing...
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Courthouse, causing significant damage
Coronavirus in Colorado.
Colorado officials say two COVID-19 variants on the rise
File image
Thousands more Colorado residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Friday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Deadly crash under investigation east of Colorado Springs along Highway 94

Latest News

Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
Both directions of I-25 near Loveland closed Saturday morning after a semi rolled over spilling...
I-25 closed in both directions due to fuel spill near Loveland
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Lt. Gen. (ret) Bradford Shwedo
USAFA Superintendent names Institute for Future Conflict Director
Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened...
Roads still closed Saturday as crews continue to work on water main break