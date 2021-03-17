Advertisement

Woman dies after being run over by her own vehicle in Colorado Springs

Police flood the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash in a parking lot on West Colorado near Old...
Police flood the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash in a parking lot on West Colorado near Old Colorado City on March 17, 2021. Callers told police the victim was run over by their own vehicle.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed in Colorado Springs Wednesday after she was run over by her own vehicle.

Police say the victim had pulled into a parking space at the shopping center near the corner of West Colorado Avenue and 31st Street and was getting out of her car when she fell. Her small SUV was still moving and ran over her as it rolled backward. The vehicle finally stopped when it hit a delivery van.

Good Samaritans rushed to her side to help until an ambulance arrived. The woman later died at a local hospital.

The victim was identified as 80-year-old Margaret Stanfill of Manitou Springs.

Investigators believe Stanfill parked in front of a business and as she was exiting the vehicle, it began to roll backwards.

“Ms. Stanfill was unable to re-enter the vehicle and was run over as it rolled down the small incline,” Senior Public Communications Specialist Natashia Kerr wrote in a release.   “The Jeep then struck another vehicle, which was parked in the parking lot and came to a stop.  Ms. Stanfill died a short time later due to the injuries she suffered.  Impairment is not suspected.”

It isn’t clear if Stanfill had put the vehicle in park or not.

