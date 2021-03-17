Advertisement

Vehicle stolen with infant inside in Colorado Springs; police say suspect bailed from the moving vehicle with the child still inside

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:39 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs say a juvenile stole a vehicle with an infant still inside on Tuesday.

The crime happened in the 1800 block of S. Nevada Avenue on the south side of the city at about 5:15 p.m. Police are reporting a woman left her car running with a 3-month-old inside as she entered a business. While inside, the woman noticed someone trying to get into her car. As the woman rushed outside, the suspect got into the driver’s seat and fled the area.

A good Samaritan saw everything unfold in the parking lot and let the mother get into their car. The mother and good Samaritan trailed the suspect. About a mile away from where the car was stolen, the suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran, according to police.

The stolen vehicle eventually crashed in the 1000 block of Rice Drive. Thankfully, the infant wasn’t hurt.

Police used a drone to track the suspect down. Because of the suspect’s age, their identity is not being released to the public.

