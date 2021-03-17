Advertisement

Several Colorado ski resorts announce plans to operate through mid-April or later

A skier on a run at A-Basin.
A skier on a run at A-Basin.(Ian Zinner | Arapahoe Basin Ski Area)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:23 AM MDT
VAIL, Colo. (KKTV) - Great news for ski enthusiasts: several Colorado resorts say they are extending the season until mid-April or later!

Monarch Mountain is the latest resort to announce an April end date, posting on its website that it was stretching the season to April 11.

Vail (18th), Beaver Creek (11th) and Keystone (11th) all announced April dates last week. Breckenridge went even further -- more than a month further -- and announced plans to operate through Memorial Day.

The weekend snowstorm proved a boon for Colorado’s ski country, with some resorts reporting multiple feet of new snow. And as Coloradans know well, springtime in the Centennial State can have much more snow to come.

So while there’s no word yet if any resorts are planning a Fourth of July on the slopes, skiers and snowboarders have at least several more weeks to enjoy runs down the mountain.

