Man and juvenile suspected of attacking the man’s ex-wife and another peson in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A juvenile is suspected of attempted first-degree murder and a man the juvenile was with is accused of attacking his ex-wife, police say.

Authorities were called to the Super 8 by Wyndham along Highway 50 in Pueblo on Saturday at about 7:30 p.m. for a shooting. Despite being shot multiple times, the victim had survived.

“Officers conducted an investigation which revealed that the victim had been sitting in a parked sedan with a female in the parking lot of the motel,” Pueblo Police explained in a news release. “As the two were talking, a large SUV arrived and blocked their sedan. The SUV was occupied by the female’s ex-husband, 55-year-old Timothy Baca, and a juvenile male. The juvenile male exited the SUV, approached the sedan, and fired four rounds at the victim through the front windshield.”

The man was hit three times but was able to get out of the car and run from the shooter, even as the gunfire continued. Police believe Baca then pulled his ex-wife from the car and attacked her. Soon after, both Baca and the juvenile fled the scene. Baca left in the car he arrived in while the juvenile took the SUV the victims were in.

The SUV was abandoned at another motel while the sedan was found right across the street from Baca’s home. Baca was arrested and charged with complicity to commit 1st-degree murder, 3rd-degree assault, and domestic violence.

Police weren’t able to immediately locate the juvenile suspect in the shooting. After a warrant was obtained, the suspected shooter was spotted in a truck on Monday on the east side of the city. When an officer tried to stop the driver, there was a short chase. The driver eventually pulled over and the juvenile was taken into custody as he’s suspected of attempted first-degree murder.

Due to his age, the juvenile has not been publicly identified.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.