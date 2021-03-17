Advertisement

Due to COVID-19 vaccine side effects Widefield School District 3 moves to remote learning on Wednesday

Widefield School District 3.
Widefield School District 3.
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:02 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Students in Widefield District 3 will be doing remote learning on Wednesday because of COVID-19 vaccine side effects that are impacting the staff.

“Due to staff absences caused by side effects from the COVID-19 vaccination,” the school district posted to its website on Tuesday night. “Please follow your classroom instructions for e-learning.”

According to the CDC, common side effects are pain, redness, and swelling on the arm you received the shot. People may also experience tiredness, headaches, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea.

In most cases, discomfort from pain or fever is a normal sign that your body is building protection, according to the CDC. The CDC says you should contact your doctor or healthcare provider:

  • If the redness or tenderness where you got the shot gets worse after 24 hours
  • If your side effects are worrying you or do not seem to be going away after a few days

For more on vaccine side effects, visit the CDC for information by clicking here.

Follow the district for updates.

