Advertisement

CU HOOPS: Wright earns Honorable Mention to AP All-America Team

Wright also collects Back-To-Back All-District Honors By NABC, USBWA
Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV looks for a shot as UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. defends...
Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV looks for a shot as UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) -University of Colorado senior guard McKinley Wright IV has earned honorable mention to the 2020-21 Associated Press All-America Team, highlighting a banner awards day for national organizations on Tuesday.

In addition, Wright earned All-District honors from both the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Wright is Colorado’s ninth player to be given honorable mention to either a coaches or basketball writers All-America team and first since Alec Burks was awarded by the AP in 2010-11. The NABC and USBWA All-America teams will be released at a later date.

Wright was one of five players on the NABC All-District 19 First Team and is Colorado’s first back-to-back NABC first team honoree. Chauncey Billups earned consecutive second team honors in 1995-96 and ’96-97 while Richard Roby picked up first team honors after his sophomore (2005-06) and senior (2007-08) seasons. A total of 10 individuals were honored on the two five-player All-District 19 teams which encompasses the Pac-12 Conference.

Wright was one of 10 individuals selected to the USBWA District VIII team which includes NCAA Division I players from the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada and Montana. It’s Wright’s second-straight USBWA All-District honor and he’s the first Buffalo to land consecutive spots on this team since Cory Higgins did three years in a row from 2008-11.

A three-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection, Wright leads Colorado at 15.5 points, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He tops Pac-12 in assists and ranks third in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7), sixth in free throw percentage (.838) and 10th in scoring.

Wright was a four-time Pac-12 Player of the Week in 2020-21 and one of only seven players in conference history with six or more conference weekly honors in a career. He is the only Pac-12 player in conference history with 1,800 points, 600 assists and 600 rebounds

Wright was a Top 10 finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard, for the second-straight year. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Tournament Team and earned honorable mention to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

Colorado, 22-8 overall, is the No. 5 seed in the East Region at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and is preparing to face No. 12 Georgetown on Saturday, March 20, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (10:15 a.m. MT, CBS, Colorado Basketball Network).

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the public we worried about a dog named "Colorado" that was outside during a...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responds following concerns for a dog left outside in the snow on Sunday
Body found in El Paso County on 3/15/21.
Body found south of Colorado Springs in El Paso County on Monday, unclear if the death is suspicious
Quick-hitting winter storm to impact Southern Colorado tonight
Another storm to impact southern Colorado tonight
Vehicles start moving again after the interstate was reopened Monday morning.
I-25, other major roadways reopening following winter storm
A CDOT plow was stuck during a snowstorm in Colorado on 3/14/21.
Some of the roads are so bad in Colorado even snow plows are having problems Sunday night

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
VON MILLER
Denver Broncos exercise Von Miller’s 2021 option
VON MILLER BRONCOS
Von Miller staying with Denver Broncos
Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris
Shelby Harris agrees to 3-year, $27M deal to stay in Denver