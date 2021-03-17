CU HOOPS: Wright earns Honorable Mention to AP All-America Team

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) -University of Colorado senior guard McKinley Wright IV has earned honorable mention to the 2020-21 Associated Press All-America Team, highlighting a banner awards day for national organizations on Tuesday.

Honorable Mention Associated Press All-American ✔️ pic.twitter.com/2wlJOtwjqT — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) March 16, 2021

In addition, Wright earned All-District honors from both the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Wright is Colorado’s ninth player to be given honorable mention to either a coaches or basketball writers All-America team and first since Alec Burks was awarded by the AP in 2010-11. The NABC and USBWA All-America teams will be released at a later date.

Wright was one of five players on the NABC All-District 19 First Team and is Colorado’s first back-to-back NABC first team honoree. Chauncey Billups earned consecutive second team honors in 1995-96 and ’96-97 while Richard Roby picked up first team honors after his sophomore (2005-06) and senior (2007-08) seasons. A total of 10 individuals were honored on the two five-player All-District 19 teams which encompasses the Pac-12 Conference.

Wright was one of 10 individuals selected to the USBWA District VIII team which includes NCAA Division I players from the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada and Montana. It’s Wright’s second-straight USBWA All-District honor and he’s the first Buffalo to land consecutive spots on this team since Cory Higgins did three years in a row from 2008-11.

A three-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection, Wright leads Colorado at 15.5 points, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He tops Pac-12 in assists and ranks third in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7), sixth in free throw percentage (.838) and 10th in scoring.

Wright was a four-time Pac-12 Player of the Week in 2020-21 and one of only seven players in conference history with six or more conference weekly honors in a career. He is the only Pac-12 player in conference history with 1,800 points, 600 assists and 600 rebounds

Wright was a Top 10 finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard, for the second-straight year. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Tournament Team and earned honorable mention to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

Colorado, 22-8 overall, is the No. 5 seed in the East Region at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and is preparing to face No. 12 Georgetown on Saturday, March 20, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (10:15 a.m. MT, CBS, Colorado Basketball Network).

