Advertisement

4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five...
Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a shooting in a home left four adults dead and one man wounded.

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other. They did not release information about a suspect or suspects but a police spokeswoman said authorities concluded there was no threat to the community.

Police including rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs earlier were seen searching neighboring homes.

Authorities say the dead included three men and a woman and that the wounded person is a 19-year-old man hospitalized in stable condition.

No identities were released and no additional information was revealed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible witnesses to a homicide in Colorado Springs.
Woman killed in Colorado Springs; police ask for help with identifying possible witnesses
Donthe Lucas has now been transferred to a Department of Corrections facility. Prison...
Donthe Lucas now in prison
3.17.21
Cool and windy Wednesday
An undated photo of the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado.
Casa Bonita in Colorado is reopening soon
Stock photo of police lights.
Vehicle stolen with infant inside in Colorado Springs; police say suspect bailed from the moving vehicle with the child still inside

Latest News

FILE - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the...
Biden defends inaction against Saudi crown prince in killing
FILE - Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its...
James Levine, who ruled over Met Opera, dead at age 77
The shootings happened Tuesday night in different locations inside the Roundy’s distribution...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters...
Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative
Mental Health Colorado purposes new bill
Mental Health Colorado purposes new bill