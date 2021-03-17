1st COVID-19 ‘Community Vaccination Site’ in Colorado opens up at the Broadmoor World Arena on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As health officials in Colorado continue to push for more COVID-19 vaccinations across the state, a new vaccination site in Colorado Springs is expected to dish out about 6,000 vaccinations per day in the near future.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis launched the state’s very first “Community Vaccination Site” at the Broadmoor World Arena. The site is being run in partnership with Centura Health.

The drive-through clinic is starting with 2,000 vaccines each day it is open. When there’s enough supply, organizers of the clinic believe they can administer 6,000 doses each day.

The clinic is expected to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Mondays, depending on supply. Individuals who are eligible to receive the vaccine can register for an appointment here or by calling 720-263-5737.

Those eligible as of March 17 include:

- People age 60+.

- People with two or more high risk conditions.

- High and moderate risk health care workers and first responders.

- Correctional workers.

- Funeral services.

- PK-12 educators and staff.

- Child care workers in licensed child care facilities.

- Frontline essential workers in grocery and agriculture.*

Click here for more on what phase of vaccine distribution Colorado is in and who is eligible.

“Today is an important next step in our vaccine distribution efforts, and I’m thrilled that Colorado is leading the way. As our vaccine supply increases, these sites will play a vital role in rapidly getting shots into arms,” said Polis on Wednesday. “I never get tired of seeing the smiling faces of folks who are about to get their vaccine, and these community vaccination sites will help make this a reality for more Coloradans, more quickly. We’re all eager for life to get back to normal, and the vaccine is our path forward.”

In addition to the Colorado Springs site, another site was opened in Grand Junction. In the coming days other sites will be opening in Adams, Pueblo, Larimer and Denver counties.

