Advertisement

1st COVID-19 ‘Community Vaccination Site’ in Colorado opens up at the Broadmoor World Arena on Wednesday

Vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs 3/17/21.
Vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs 3/17/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As health officials in Colorado continue to push for more COVID-19 vaccinations across the state, a new vaccination site in Colorado Springs is expected to dish out about 6,000 vaccinations per day in the near future.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis launched the state’s very first “Community Vaccination Site” at the Broadmoor World Arena. The site is being run in partnership with Centura Health.

The drive-through clinic is starting with 2,000 vaccines each day it is open. When there’s enough supply, organizers of the clinic believe they can administer 6,000 doses each day.

The clinic is expected to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Mondays, depending on supply. Individuals who are eligible to receive the vaccine can register for an appointment here or by calling 720-263-5737.

Those eligible as of March 17 include:

- People age 60+.

- People with two or more high risk conditions.

- High and moderate risk health care workers and first responders.

- Correctional workers.

- Funeral services.

- PK-12 educators and staff.

- Child care workers in licensed child care facilities.

- Frontline essential workers in grocery and agriculture.*

Click here for more on what phase of vaccine distribution Colorado is in and who is eligible.

“Today is an important next step in our vaccine distribution efforts, and I’m thrilled that Colorado is leading the way. As our vaccine supply increases, these sites will play a vital role in rapidly getting shots into arms,” said Polis on Wednesday. “I never get tired of seeing the smiling faces of folks who are about to get their vaccine, and these community vaccination sites will help make this a reality for more Coloradans, more quickly. We’re all eager for life to get back to normal, and the vaccine is our path forward.”

In addition to the Colorado Springs site, another site was opened in Grand Junction. In the coming days other sites will be opening in Adams, Pueblo, Larimer and Denver counties.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooded streets from a water main break in Colorado Springs 3/19/21.
Major water main break causes flooding in Colorado Springs along Academy Boulevard Friday afternoon
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Combined Courts building, causing...
Man facing charges after ramming into El Paso County Courthouse, causing significant damage
Coronavirus in Colorado.
Colorado officials say two COVID-19 variants on the rise
File image
Thousands more Colorado residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Friday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Deadly crash under investigation east of Colorado Springs along Highway 94

Latest News

Both directions of I-25 near Loveland closed Saturday morning after a semi rolled over spilling...
I-25 closed in both directions due to fuel spill near Loveland
Lt. Gen. (ret) Bradford Shwedo
USAFA Superintendent names Institute for Future Conflict Director
Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened...
Roads still closed Saturday as crews continue to work on water main break
Money
Colorado forecast: More to spend on uneven COVID-19 recovery
Police lights
Suspects involved in Friday night robbery still on the run