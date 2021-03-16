Advertisement

Woman killed in Colorado Springs, police ask for help with identifying possible witnesses

Possible witnesses to a homicide in Colorado Springs.
Possible witnesses to a homicide in Colorado Springs.(CSPD)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed near a Colorado Springs gas station and police are asking for help with locating possible witnesses in the case.

On Tuesday, Colorado Springs Police shared photos of two possible witnesses, a vehicle that could belong to a witness and a “vehicle of interest.” The photos can be viewed at the top of this article. On Oct. 2, 2020 at about 10:10 at night, police were called to a disturbance near Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway. The intersection is on the southeast side of the city. When police got to the area, they found the body of 37-year-old Chasta Rogers and a man with serious injuries. Police add the injured man is not a suspect in the death of Rogers and the man is not being publicly identified.

“The CSPD is asking for assistance from the public in regards to this homicide investigation,” Lt. James Sokolike with the Colorado Springs Police Department wrote in a release. “Detectives are trying to identify possible witnesses to the disturbance.  The possible witnesses would have been at the 7-Eleven located at 2350 Hancock Expressway on October 2, 2020, around 10 p.m. Detectives are also asking for assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in regard to this investigation.  The vehicle may be a Toyota Corolla.”

The death is considered a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

