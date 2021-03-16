Advertisement

White House expects 22M doses distributed in next week

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:51 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in the next week, a new record in the U.S. fight to contain the coronavirus.

The White House announced that states will receive more than 16 million doses of the three approved coronavirus vaccines, slightly higher than last week. The balance will go to federally administered programs, including mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and community health centers.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors on a Tuesday call of their allotments. Most of this week’s doses will be from Moderna and Pfizer, but some supply of Johnson & Johnson is beginning to ship.

The supply is set to accelerate even further next week when the federal government expects J&J to begin shipping 4-to-6 million doses per week.

The increased supply comes as more states are lifting eligibility criteria for the vaccines ahead of President Joe Biden’s mandate that all adults be eligible for vaccination by May 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the public we worried about a dog named "Colorado" that was outside during a...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responds following concerns for a dog left outside in the snow on Sunday
Body found in El Paso County on 3/15/21.
Body found south of Colorado Springs in El Paso County on Monday, unclear if the death is suspicious
Vehicles start moving again after the interstate was reopened Monday morning.
I-25, other major roadways reopening following winter storm
Quick-hitting winter storm to impact Southern Colorado tonight
Another storm to impact southern Colorado tonight
A CDOT plow was stuck during a snowstorm in Colorado on 3/14/21.
Some of the roads are so bad in Colorado even snow plows are having problems Sunday night

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden showcases aid to small businesses
Kids vaccinated in trial amid COVID surge fears
Kids vaccinated in trial amid COVID surge fears
Possible witnesses to a homicide in Colorado Springs.
Woman killed in Colorado Springs, police ask for help with identifying possible witnesses
FILE- In this May 27, 2004 file photo, Paul Tipps, left, and Neil Clark pose in their office in...
Lobbyist named in $60M Ohio bribery probe is found dead
The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers