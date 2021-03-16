Von Miller staying with Denver Broncos
Mar. 16, 2021
DENVER (KKTV) - Von Miller says he’s ready to be a Bronco for life.
After flirting with free agency, the Denver linebacker is staying with the team.
Miller is going into the final year of a six-year $114.5 million contract signed after winning Super Bowl 50. He’ll be taking a pay cut under the one-year, $7 million option the Broncos picked up. More about the deal can be read here.
Miller appeared pumped and ready to go in an Instagram post Tuesday, writing he wanted “to be here through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons.”
“I want to be here forever,” he said.
