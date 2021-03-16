Advertisement

Von Miller staying with Denver Broncos

VON MILLER BRONCOS
VON MILLER BRONCOS(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Von Miller says he’s ready to be a Bronco for life.

After flirting with free agency, the Denver linebacker is staying with the team.

Miller is going into the final year of a six-year $114.5 million contract signed after winning Super Bowl 50. He’ll be taking a pay cut under the one-year, $7 million option the Broncos picked up. More about the deal can be read here.

Miller appeared pumped and ready to go in an Instagram post Tuesday, writing he wanted “to be here through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons.”

“I want to be here forever,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the public we worried about a dog named "Colorado" that was outside during a...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responds following concerns for a dog left outside in the snow on Sunday
Body found in El Paso County on 3/15/21.
Body found south of Colorado Springs in El Paso County on Monday, unclear if the death is suspicious
Vehicles start moving again after the interstate was reopened Monday morning.
I-25, other major roadways reopening following winter storm
3.16.21
Another storm moves in later today
A CDOT plow was stuck during a snowstorm in Colorado on 3/14/21.
Some of the roads are so bad in Colorado even snow plows are having problems Sunday night

Latest News

Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris
Shelby Harris agrees to 3-year, $27M deal to stay in Denver
Utah State guard Rollie Worster (24) drives as Colorado State guard P.J. Byrd (5) defends...
Back-up plan: NCAA tourney standbys not expecting a call
2021 NCAA Final Four logo
March Madness bracket released: Colorado grabs No. 5 seed
CU Buffs logo
Oregon State beats No. 23 Colorado 70-68 for first title