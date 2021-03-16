Veterans asked to apply for internship helping to combat child sex crimes

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - Veterans are being encouraged to apply for an internship working to combat child sexual exploitation.

The HERO (Human Exploitation Rescue Operative) Corps is an initiative managed by the HSI Cyber Crimes Center in partnership with the Department of Defense (DOD) and the National Association to Protect Children (PROTECT). Wounded veterans and transitioning service members can apply through April 9 for the HERO Corps Program internship for the fiscal year 2021.

Those who are part of HERO work alongside HSI special agents to rescue victims, prosecute predators and prevent child sex crimes. The paid federal program enlists veterans to train and work as computer forensic analysts on child exploitation investigations.

“The HERO Corps represents a unique opportunity for America’s veterans to continue their life of service by contributing to HSI’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s children,” said HSI Cyber Crime Center Deputy Assistant Director Stephanie L. Hampton. “The mission-focused skillsets veterans bring from military service are particularly suited to HSI’s fight against child exploitation, and are an invaluable asset for our agency.”

An internship could lead to a full-time position.

Interested applicants must go to https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/594356000 to apply. For additional questions about the program, applicants can email hsiheroprogram@ice.dhs.gov.

If you suspect child sexual exploitation, you can file a report on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)’s website at www.cybertipline.com, or call 1-800-843-5678.

Meet a #Denver HERO!

"HSI has been the new milestone and mission for me. Every combat-oriented person is mission-driven, and when we leave active service, we seem to lose our mission; HSI has given me that new mission helping kids." -Gabehttps://t.co/s6rNGg4afF pic.twitter.com/BGxgBGHATr — HSI Denver covering CO, UT, WY, MT (@HSIDenver) March 7, 2021

